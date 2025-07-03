Dr. Rafael Marrero Wins Communicator Award Of Excellence As Executive Producer Of The Documentary 'Misión Sobrevivir'

This accolade marks the second Communicator Award for Dr. Marrero, founder of the conservative think tank Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI2)

- Dr. Rafael MarreroMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The documentary“Misión sobrevivir”, produced by AMÉRICA TEVÉ and executive produced by Dr. Rafael Marrero, has been honored with the Communicator Award of Excellence (Gold) in the General-Documentary category by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA). This award recognizes the documentary's compelling storytelling and impactful exploration of veterans living with PTSD, and the efforts of the nonprofit Charlie Mike to help them heal.This accolade marks the second Communicator Award for Dr. Marrero, founder of the conservative think tank Miami Strategic Intelligence Institute (MSI2), and co-founder of Bravo Zulu Publishers , whose publisher is Lina Marrero.Produced by a talented team, including reporter Irene Díaz, general producer Miguel Cossío, and producer-editor Claudio Pereyra,“Misión sobrevivir” was also recently named a finalist for the Emmy Awards, further cementing its significance in the national media landscape.The documentary sheds light on the invisible wounds of war and Charlie Mike's unwavering dedication to saving lives, one veteran at a time.Dr. Rafael Marrero stated:“I am deeply honored to have produced this powerful documentary on veterans living with PTSD, and the incredible organization that stands beside them in their healing journey. This award is not just a win for our team, but a tribute to the resilience of our veterans and the people who support them. Please join me in congratulating the outstanding team at Charlie Mike, and my friends Sarimá Gracia and Dustin Gladwell, for their passion, commitment, and the transformative work they do every day.”Charlie Mike is a veteran-led nonprofit that empowers returning warfighters to“continue the mission of life.” Through mental health support, service dog programs, and stability-focused initiatives, Charlie Mike saves lives and restores hope.In the documentary, Dustin Gladwell, veteran and co-founder of Charlie Mike, emphasized the urgency of the mission:“There are veterans like me who are still struggling. The mission now is to survive.”Sarimá Gracia, Brand Ambassador and Lead of Canine Operations at Charlie Mike, shared:“I am touched to see literally our life's work come to life in this format. I hope with my whole heart that this reaches the hearts of those who can help us continue sharing this mission and helping save the lives of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.”The Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation-only body of top-tier professionals from brands like Netflix, Digitas, American Express, and Discovery Communications, bestows the Communicator Awards to recognize excellence, effectiveness, and innovation across all areas of communication.This year marks the 31st Annual Communicator Awards, and this documentary strongly resonates with the fact that communication is connection, because it exemplifies the forging of an emotional and urgent bridge between the stories of struggling veterans and the audiences who have the power to help.“Misión sobrevivir” celebrates the courage of veterans and showcases Charlie Mike's life-saving mission: to help those who served“continue the mission” of life. Created by combat veterans, Charlie Mike provides vital support through canine therapy, mental health advocacy, and stability programs for soldiers, Marines, airmen, and sailors reintegrating into civilian life.To support this cause, you can donate to Charlie Mike at:“Your generosity,” Dr. Marrero said,“will help Charlie Mike save the lives of veterans suffering in silence. We are grateful for your support and belief in our veterans.”More about Bravo Zulu PublishersBravo Zulu Publishers, LLC, is a woman-owned firm specializing in transforming former government employees and small business contractors into recognized experts through strategic publishing. Its comprehensive services include ghostwriting, mentoring, design, publishing, public relations, strategic planning, and marketing.About MSI2MSI2, founded by Dr. Rafael Marrero, is a nonpartisan, conservative think tank that promotes stability, democracy, and prosperity in Latin America while addressing the global challenge posed by the People's Republic of China.It is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) dedicated to advancing policy research, strategic intelligence, training, and consulting services. Drawing on decades of experience in both the public and private sectors, we deliver innovative, actionable solutions to complex challenges.

