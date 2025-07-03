Eritrea: Activities To Share Experiences Of Successful Youth

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ASMARA, Eritrea, July 3, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Eritrean community in Sweden organized a program in Stockholm aimed at transferring the experiences of successful Eritrean youth.

The program, conducted by the Eritrean community in Husby-Kista-Akalla under the theme“From Asmara to Husby,” sought to showcase the efforts and achievements of Eritrean youth in education, nationalism, and the preservation of their culture and identity.

Mr. Yonas Tesfay noted that, thanks to the relentless efforts of the Eritrean communities, many youths have succeeded in various professions-including research, medicine, engineering, computer technology, banking, sports, politics, and the arts. He added that efforts will continue to expand similar initiatives to all Eritrean communities.

During the event, several professionals shared their experiences, including Dr. Haben Mogos: Ms. Sabela Temesgen, innovation and investment expert; Ms. Simona Abraham, television production expert; Mr. Simon Mateos, artist; Mr. Paulos Yohannes, athlete; Mr. Tedros Goitom, film editing expert; and Mr. Dejen Meles.

Founding members of the Husby-Kista-Akalla community, Mr. Gebrehiwet Abraham and Priest Ezra Gebremedhin also provided briefings on the establishment of the community, the stages it has passed through, and the benefits of communal gatherings in fostering nationalism.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.