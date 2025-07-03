Boat Trader Launches Boatotm -- The Boating Industry's First And Only Dedicated Image Search Tool

New feature in the Boat Trader app helps users identify boats from photos, unlocking the mystery behind boats seen on the water, at the dock, or anywhere adventure strikes – just in time for Fourth of July boating festivities.

MIAMI, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boat Trader, America's leading online boating marketplace, today announced the launch of boato , the first and only dedicated image search tool in the boating industry. Available exclusively in the Boat Trader app, boato allows users to snap or upload a photo of any boat and instantly match it with real listings for similar boats on the market.

Answering the age-old question, "What kind of boat is that?" boato makes it easy for anyone-boaters, enthusiasts, or dreamers-to identify boats and explore what's available for sale, all with the snap of a photo.

Whether you're anchored at a sandbar, walking the docks, or scrolling through your camera roll, boato helps you unlock the mystery behind any boat you see. Users simply look for the camera icon next to the search bar in the Boat Trader app, snap or upload a photo, and boato's advanced AI technology instantly matches that image to similar boats on Boat Trader. Through those matches, users can identify the make, model, and style of the boat they're curious about.

"For years, boaters and enthusiasts have been asking the same question whenever they see a great-looking boat on the water: 'What kind of boat is that?'" said Courtney Chalmers, Vice President of Marketing at Boat Trader. "boato is our answer. It's incredibly easy to use and is designed to turn spontaneous moments of curiosity into discovery, opening the boating world to a wider audience."

While boato naturally connects users to boats for sale, its true power is helping people identify boats they see and love. It's not just for seasoned boat shoppers-it's for anyone who wants to learn more about boats, whether they're actively searching or in the explore stage.

boato is built for everyone who loves boats:



Boaters and owners eager to know more about the boats they see on the water



Friends and guests who want to identify that impressive boat at the sandbar



Aspiring boat owners who are dreaming about one day buying their perfect boat

Casual enthusiasts who simply love the boating lifestyle

boato is now available in the Boat Trader app on iOS and Android. To try it, look for the camera icon in the app next to the search bar, snap or upload a photo, and let boato show you similar boats available for sale.

For more information and to try boato, download the Boat Trader app.

About Boat Trader

Boat Trader is the largest online boating marketplace in the United States, connecting millions of boaters and buyers with thousands of dealers, brokers, private sellers, and manufacturers. Boat Trader offers AI-driven search tools, financing services, and market insights to make boat discovery and ownership accessible, engaging, and seamless.

Media Contact: Courtney Chalmers

VP of Marketing, Boats Group

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-877-354-4069

SOURCE Boat Trader

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED