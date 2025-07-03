Daimler Truck Signs Letter Of Intent For Vehicle Assembly In Senegal

Daimler Truck has signed a Letter of Intent with the Government of Senegal and Global Truck Systems (GTS) to establish a local truck assembly plant. As part of the agreement, Daimler Truck will serve as the exclusive supplier of dismantled truck kits (CKD – Completely Knocked Down) and act as the project's technology partner.

The Senegalese government and GTS have formed a joint venture to lead the assembly operations. Production is expected to begin as early as 2026, with vehicles reaching customers the following year.

The plant will assemble various Mercedes-Benz truck model series, tailored for government use-such as the Ministry of Defense, fire brigades, and police-as well as private sector needs including waste collection, construction, logistics, and transportation.

Franziska Cusumano, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks , highlighted the strategic importance of the initiative:

“The CKD delivery, transfer of know-how, and technical support reflect our partnership-based approach with the German Federal Government and the Republic of Senegal.”

Michael Dietz, CEO of Daimler Truck Middle East/Africa, added:

“This project signals our long-term commitment to West Africa. Through local assembly, job creation, and technology transfer, we aim to contribute to regional economic development.”Strong German-Senegalese Partnership

Senegal has been a valued partner of German development cooperation for decades. Since 2019, both nations have worked under a bilateral reform partnership, which evolved into a climate and development partnership in 2023 through the Just Energy Transition Partnership. The CKD project is a direct outcome of this collaboration, promoting local industrial development and sustainability.

Senegal's Commitment to Industrial Growth

The Senegalese government is supporting the project by providing industrial land, offering customs and tax incentives, and facilitating local workforce training. This initiative aligns with Senegal's broader strategy to expand domestic production and meet growing mobility needs.

GTS: Operational Lead

GTS is responsible for setting up and operating the assembly plant. This includes recruiting and training personnel, planning production facilities, assembling vehicles from CKD kits, and equipping them with specialized bodies such as cranes or container frames. GTS will also oversee sales operations.

Daimler Truck's Contribution

Daimler Truck will ensure a reliable supply chain, enforce quality standards, and manage technology transfer. The company will also provide long-term service support, ensuring the high quality of locally assembled vehicles. This project is expected to create qualified local jobs and boost industrial capabilities in the region.

Through this strategic partnership, Daimler Truck, GTS, and the Senegalese government are laying the groundwork for sustainable automotive manufacturing in West Africa, setting a benchmark for industrial cooperation, economic development, and technological advancement.

