Brazil To Host Arab Culture Course

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The SESC Research and Training Center in São Paulo will offer, from July 11 to August 1, the course“Art, Culture and Context in the Arab World-From Casablanca to Baghdad, an Introduction to the Arab Region.” The history and events that shaped the contemporary Arab world will be the main topics of the classes, presented by researcher and visual artist Gian Spina.

The course will take participants on a“journey” starting in Casablanca, Morocco, and heading east to Baghdad, the Iraqi capital. Along the way, topics will include the region's geography, political events, culture, history, colonization, and regional differences.

Topics covered include Egyptian surrealism and its unique contributions, the Gulf Peninsula and contemporary art, Ba'ath art in Syria; and the artistic generation of the first intifada in Palestine (New Vision Group). Film screenings and musical works are also part of the course program, alongside lectures and readings.

Gian Spina lived in Palestine, Lebanon, Egypt, and Jordan between 2016 and 2024. In Egypt, he worked on creating an art school in Alexandria.

