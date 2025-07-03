Brazil To Host Arab Culture Course
The course will take participants on a“journey” starting in Casablanca, Morocco, and heading east to Baghdad, the Iraqi capital. Along the way, topics will include the region's geography, political events, culture, history, colonization, and regional differences.
Topics covered include Egyptian surrealism and its unique contributions, the Gulf Peninsula and contemporary art, Ba'ath art in Syria; and the artistic generation of the first intifada in Palestine (New Vision Group). Film screenings and musical works are also part of the course program, alongside lectures and readings.
Gian Spina lived in Palestine, Lebanon, Egypt, and Jordan between 2016 and 2024. In Egypt, he worked on creating an art school in Alexandria.
More information about the course is available here .
Read more:
Rio de Janeiro to host course on Palestine
Translated by Guilherme Miranda©Nurettin Boydak/Anadolu via AFP
The post Brazil to host Arab culture course appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment