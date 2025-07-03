ABO Energy Wins Tariffs In German Wind Tender
(Wiesbaden, 3 July 2025) ABO Energy has once again won bids in the Federal Network Agency's tariff tender for wind projects. As announced today, the company was successful with five projects with a total capacity of 80 megawatts.
Three wind farms in North Rhine-Westphalia (8 turbines, 45 megawatts), one project in Lower Saxony (one turbine, 7 megawatts) and one wind farm in Baden-Württemberg (4 turbines, 28 megawatts) were awarded contracts. Commissioning of all five projects is planned in 2027.
In the current tender in May 2025, the Federal Network Agency awarded contracts for 372 bids with a total capacity of 3.4 gigawatts. The average award value was 6.83 cents per kilowatt hour and was therefore below the average value of the previous tender of 7.00 cents.“In view of the growing competition for tariffs and the increasingly oversubscribed tender rounds, we are of course particularly pleased with this success,” explains Kristof Frank, Head of Project Development Wind Germany.
The year 2025 will be even more successful for ABO Energy in Germany than the record year 2024. Last year, the company received wind energy tariffs with a total capacity of around 200 megawatts. In 2025, it is already just under 120 megawatts. With a total of 335 megawatts in 2024, the project developer was able to double its wind energy permits compared to 2023. In the first half of 2025, ABO Energy has already received around 265 megawatts of permits.
In addition, ABO Energy will have already submitted permit applications for around 850 megawatts by 30 June 2025, more than in any previous full year. The date is particularly relevant for applications due to the expiry of Section 6 WindBG (Law on the determination of area requirements for onshore wind turbines).“We are very proud of this outstanding achievement by our colleagues,” explains Frank.“The fact that we were able to surpass our previous record number of applications, and even halfway through the year, is thanks to the extraordinary commitment and perseverance of our employees.” Frank points out that the year 2025 is a special case in terms of the number of applications:“The end of the EU emergency regulation will have a pull-forward effect, meaning that there will probably be significantly fewer applications in the coming months.”
