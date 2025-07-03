EQS-News: Enapter AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

CORPORATE NEWS Enapter AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a large majority Hamburg, July 3, 2025: Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) reports on a successful Annual General Meeting today. The Enapter Executive Board, Dr. Jürgen Laakmann, CEO, Gerrit Kaufhold, CFO, Ivan Gruber, CTO, explained the developments in the 2024 financial year and reported on the company's growth strategy. All items on the agenda were approved by the shareholders with a large majority of more than 95%. A total of around 46% of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. Details of the Annual General Meeting and the complete voting results are available on the Enapter AG website in the Investor Relations section under Annual General Meeting. About Enapter Enapter is the market leader in the field of AEM electrolysers - innovative devices that produce green hydrogen. The company's patented and proven anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology eliminates the need for expensive and rare raw materials such as iridium and enables maximum yield from fluctuating renewable energies such as solar and wind through a unique modular design, resulting in highly efficient production of green hydrogen. Thousands of Enapter AEM electrolyzers are already in use by more than 360 customers in more than 55 countries in the fields of energy storage, industrial applications, refueling, power-to-X and research. The Enapter Group is headquartered in Germany and has a research and production site in Italy and a joint venture with the Wolong Group in China. Enapter AG (H2O) is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, ISIN: DE000A255G02.



