03.07.2025

Results of the AT&S Annual General Meeting Andy Mattes appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AT&S AG Leoben – At today's 31st Annual General Meeting of AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (AT&S), it was resolved not to distribute a dividend for the financial year 2024/25. Deloitte Audit Wirtschaftsprüfungs GmbH was appointed as the auditor for the annual and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2025/26. Andy Mattes was newly elected to the Supervisory Board and is appointed until the 36 Annual General Meeting 2030. Georg Hansis was re-elected. All other agenda items presented for resolution were also approved by the shareholders present at the Annual General Meeting. The detailed results are available at . In the Supervisory Board meeting held directly after the General Meeting, Andy Mattes – newly elected to the Supervisory Board – was appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Dr. Georg Riedl, who previously served as Chairman and will continue as Deputy Chairman, said:“We are delighted to welcome Andy Mattes, a recognized technology expert with decades of international leadership experience, as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.” Andy Mattes brings a wealth of experience from top-tier leadership roles in Silicon Valley and is considered among the most accomplished German-American business leaders of his generation. “Great future potential” “I am honored and would like to thank the Supervisory Board for the trust they place in me and look forward to supporting AT&S in its continued development,” said Andy Mattes.“Over the past decades, AT&S has become a global technology leader in interconnect technology and is a trusted partner to many of the world's most renowned brands.” Looking ahead, Mattes emphasized the critical role of technology, digitalization, and microelectronics in shaping society:“These fields are not only key drivers of economic innovation, but also essential to solving challenges in healthcare, mobility, energy, and communication. AT&S is exceptionally well positioned to help shape this transformation. The company has great future potential, and I look forward to contributing my international experience to its continued development.” Andreas Walter 'Andy' Mattes studied business management at the University of Munich before beginning his international career. After working for Siemens for two decades he held senior management positions at Hewlett-Packard in Palo Alto. He then served as CEO of Diebold Inc., where he was responsible for the acquisition of Wincor Nixdorf AG and subsequently for the merger of the two companies to form Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Afterwards, Andy Mattes was Senior Advisor at McKinsey. From 2020 to 2022 he was President and CEO of Coherent, Inc., a global leader in laser technology and photonics solutions, and successfully managed the company's sale to II-VI Incorporated. Andy Mattes has decades of experience serving on supervisory boards of listed companies on three continents. Among others, he serves as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of amsOSRAM AG. AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions AT&S is a leading global manufacturer of high-end IC substrates and printed circuit boards. AT&S industrializes leading-edge technologies for its core business segments Mobile Devices & Substrates, Automotive & Aerospace, Industrial and Medical and high-performance computing for VR and AI applications. AT&S has a global presence with production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring) as well as plants in India (Nanjangud) and China (Shanghai, Chongqing). In Malaysia (Kulim) a new high-end production site for IC substrates has been established, with high volume manufacturing starting in early 2025. In Leoben, AT&S built Europe's first Competence Center for R&D and IC Substrate Production, which was opened in June 2025. Both sites started production in the financial year 2024/25. The company employs around 13,000 people worldwide. For further information visit Media download: In the AT&S media portal you will find constantly updated picture material on AT&S.

