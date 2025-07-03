HHLA Shares Performance And Strategic Developments At Annual General Meeting
|
HHLA Annual General Meeting 2025
HHLA shares performance and strategic developments at Annual General Meeting
Hamburg, 3 July 2025 | The Annual General Meeting of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) approved every item up for vote on today's agenda. A dividend distribution of € 0.10 per class A share was also approved.
Angela Titzrath, CEO: “In 2024, HHLA demonstrated its resilience in a challenging market environment while consistently advancing the implementation of its strategic goals. We made significant progress with the targeted expansion of our European network, along with technological advancements and increased automation at our container terminals in Hamburg. In addition to laying the groundwork for future growth, this also bolstered Hamburg's competitiveness as a business location. The positive economic performance shows that HHLA is on the right track – with a clear goal of making the company even more connected, more digital and more sustainable.”
The Annual General Meeting resolved to pay a cash dividend of € 0.10 per listed class A share. A total of € 7.3 million will thus be distributed to the shareholders of the Port Logistics subgroup. € 1.50 will be paid per class S share for the unlisted Real Estate subgroup. All class S shares are held by the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg. HHLA is therefore distributing a combined total of € 15.7 million to the shareholders of the two subgroups for the 2024 financial year.
The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting as well as the Chief Executive Officer's speech and presentation are available on HHLA's website in the Investor Relations section under“Annual General Meeting”: .
Inquiries
