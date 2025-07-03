EQS-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

HHLA shares performance and strategic developments at Annual General Meeting

HHLA Annual General Meeting 2025 HHLA shares performance and strategic developments at Annual General Meeting Hamburg, 3 July 2025 | The Annual General Meeting of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) approved every item up for vote on today's agenda. A dividend distribution of € 0.10 per class A share was also approved.

In her speech, HHLA's Chief Executive Officer Angela Titzrath looked back at the 2024 financial year, during which HHLA strengthened its position as a European network logistics provider. Despite global challenges such as the ongoing weakness of the German economy, the conflict in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine, HHLA closed the year with a positive development in revenue and earnings: Group revenue increased by 10.5 percent to € 1,598.3 million and the Group operating result (EBIT) went up by 22.7 percent to

€ 134.3 million. Angela Titzrath, CEO: “In 2024, HHLA demonstrated its resilience in a challenging market environment while consistently advancing the implementation of its strategic goals. We made significant progress with the targeted expansion of our European network, along with technological advancements and increased automation at our container terminals in Hamburg. In addition to laying the groundwork for future growth, this also bolstered Hamburg's competitiveness as a business location. The positive economic performance shows that HHLA is on the right track – with a clear goal of making the company even more connected, more digital and more sustainable.” The Annual General Meeting resolved to pay a cash dividend of € 0.10 per listed class A share. A total of € 7.3 million will thus be distributed to the shareholders of the Port Logistics subgroup. € 1.50 will be paid per class S share for the unlisted Real Estate subgroup. All class S shares are held by the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg. HHLA is therefore distributing a combined total of € 15.7 million to the shareholders of the two subgroups for the 2024 financial year. The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting as well as the Chief Executive Officer's speech and presentation are available on HHLA's website in the Investor Relations section under“Annual General Meeting”: . Inquiries

Investor Relations

Ute Neumann

Phone: +49 (0)40 3088-3613

E-mail: ...





