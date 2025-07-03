India's Coffee Exports Rise 19% In Value Despite Volume Decline

MENAFN - KNN India)India's coffee exports demonstrated strong financial performance during the June quarter, with shipment values increasing by 19 percent to approximately USD 616 million despite an 18 percent decline in export volumes.

The previous year's corresponding period recorded coffee shipment values of USD 517 million.

According to the latest data from the Coffee Board, export volumes during the June quarter, calculated based on permits issued, totalled 1.03 lakh tonnes, representing a decrease from the 1.27 lakh tonnes shipped during the same period in the previous year.

The decline in volumes has been attributed to elevated coffee prices, which have prompted overseas buyers to adopt need-based purchasing strategies in recent months.

Coffee prices have maintained an upward trajectory over the past two years, primarily due to supply disruptions from major producing nations including Brazil and Vietnam.

This price escalation has contributed to the paradoxical situation where export revenues have grown despite reduced shipment quantities.

In rupee terms, coffee shipments during the June quarter reached Rs 5,273 crore, marking a 22 percent increase from the Rs 4,315 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The unit value realised during the quarter stood at Rs 5.07 lakh per tonne, representing a substantial 49 percent increase from Rs 3.39 lakh per tonne in the same period last year.

Examining the broader six-month period of calendar year 2025, coffee shipments totalled USD 1,166 million, reflecting a 26 percent increase over the USD 924 million recorded in the previous year.

However, volumes declined to 2.06 lakh tonnes from the previous year's 2.43 lakh tonnes. The rupee value of shipments increased by 30 percent to Rs 10,042 crore, compared to Rs 7,697 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Italy maintained its position as the largest buyer of Indian coffee, importing approximately 33,823 tonnes during the first half of the calendar year. Germany followed as the second-largest destination with 17,468 tonnes, while Belgium ranked third with 15,615 tonnes.

The Russian Federation and Turkey completed the top five destinations, importing 12,713 tonnes and 8,759 tonnes respectively.

India holds the position of the world's seventh-largest coffee producer and ranks as the fifth-largest exporter globally.

The country exports more than two-thirds of its total coffee production, which amounts to approximately 3.6 lakh tonnes annually.

