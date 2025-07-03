Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Builds Funding In Ramp-Up To Production On Strategic Mine Tailings Cleanup, And Reuse Project



ESGold is celebrating the successful close of a private placement funding effort that will generate important financing for the company's planned launch of a mine tailings cleanup and reclamation project later this year

The financing drive was oversubscribed by more than 11%, which ESGold executives hail as evidence that investors like the company's strategy for generating revenue

The company holds 265 mining claims on the historic Montauban mine site in Quebec, covering 13,116 hectares (about 32,410 acres) of gold and silver exploration

ESGold expects to begin mill circuit production on the tailings cleanup later this year Mica recovered in the reclamation would be used in an innovative concentrate that is stronger than concrete and usable for construction materials such as bricks, parking columns, and highway Jersey barriers

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) , a pre-production gold and silver resource developer operating in Canada, has closed its recent non-brokered private placement funding effort after seeing a successful raise of $3,649,171 in aggregate gross proceeds to assist its pending processing of a site's abandoned tailings.

“This Offering was over-subscribed by more than 11% as a direct result of large investments by existing shareholders and new strategic investors who recognized that ESGold is focused and on track to production in the very near future,” ESGold CEO and Director Paul Mastantuono stated in a...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ESAUF are available in the company's newsroom at

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Los Angeles, CA

RocksAndStocks

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]