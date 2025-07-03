Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
63 Palestinians Martyred By Israeli Shelling Of Various Areas In Gaza

2025-07-03 02:02:40
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Medical sources said that 63 Palestinian citizens were martyred since dawn on Thursday, as a result of Israeli shelling of various areas in the Gaza Strip.
The sources added that among the martyred were 28 citizens who were waiting for humanitarian aid in the central and southern Gaza Strip.
Israeli artillery shelled a gathering of citizens at the western roundabout in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, killing three citizens, according to the Palestinian (WAFA) news agency.
Since Oct. 7, 2023, the Israeli entity has launched a comprehensive aggression on the Gaza Strip, leaving more than 188,000 martyrs and wounded, the majority of whom are children and women, alongside over 11,000 missing persons. This brutal aggression has also caused hundreds of thousands of displaced people and a famine that has claimed many lives, including those of children.

