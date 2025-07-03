Logitech Wins 5 Design Awards From Red Dot For 2025
Logitech has continued to demonstrate its excellence in product design by once again earning recognition from the prestigious Red Dot Design Awards with five wins across various categories. This year's award-winning products include the MX Creative Console , Keys To Go 2 , EVERBOOM , MINIROLL , and Mevo Core . Judged by a distinguished panel of industry experts, the Red Dot Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in design innovation. Logitech's continued success shows its ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional design solutions.
“We're honored and grateful for the ongoing support and global recognition each year from the renowned Red Dot organization,” said Malin Leschly, Chief Design Officer at Logitech.“At Logitech, we seek to extend human potential in work and play. With that in mind, our teams craft designs that unlock new experiences wherever you work or play – whether at the desk with the Creative Console, or on the go with the Keys to Go, the Mevo Core camera, or the Everboom and Miniroll.”
In addition to the Red Dot honors, the MX Creative Console, EVERBOOM, and MINIROLL also recently received 2025 iF Design Awards .
Thank you, Red Dot, for these outstanding honors.
