Embracing Boldness And Forward Motion: Meet Andre Russell

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

If you ask Andre Russell what keeps him going after nearly two decades at GoDaddy, you might expect a standard answer. But Andre doesn't do“standard.” As a Fraud Detection Specialist by day and a coach, content creator, small business owner, DJ, cosplayer, and full-time dad during all other hours, Andre's journey is a testament to passion, perseverance, and the drive to always move forward.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey here at GoDaddy.

I first stumbled into GoDaddy nearly 20 years ago after moving to Arizona for school. I was in my 20s, looking for a job, and had no idea I was walking into a career that would become such a huge part of my life. Shortly after joining, I found my niche in the Payment Fraud Division as what I like to call a“Fraud Fighting Cyber Sleuth.” We track down and stop bad actors who try to abuse our platform with compromised payment methods. It's fast-paced, unpredictable, and incredibly fulfilling work. I've grown alongside this company-literally. Watching GoDaddy evolve from its early days to the powerhouse it is today still leaves me speechless.

How do you keep yourself motivated and inspired in your work?

The ever-changing nature of fraud keeps things exciting, with no two days ever the same. Every morning, I'm energized and ready to tackle challenges, knowing I play an integral part in safeguarding people's accounts, payment methods, and trust in our platform. Combined with a deep sense of pride in our mission, this gives me all the motivation I need!

What has been your most significant learning experience within the past year?

To expect the unexpected. After being in fraud detection this long, I've learned that nothing really surprises me anymore-and that's a good thing. Having a flexible, ready-to-pivot mindset has helped me stay grounded in high-pressure situations and has translated to other areas of my life too.

What aspects of GoDaddy's company culture do you appreciate the most?

I've been here long enough to remember Bob Parsons' 16 Rules, and I still refer back to them now and then-they're worth a read if you haven't seen them.

We have the kind of energy that makes every day exciting-whether it's our legendary company parties, or the random celebrity sightings in the office (shoutout to that time I ran into racing icon Danica Patrick)! GoDaddy always knows how to take care of its people. That spirit of fun, ambition, and camaraderie is why so many of us proudly call ourselves“Lifers.”

Tell us a little about life outside of work.

Life outside GoDaddy? Let's just say I don't do boring. My wife Amanda and I are proud parents of two energetic boys who keep us on our toes, running between football games, baseball practices, soccer matches, and martial arts lessons. We coach, we cheer, and we celebrate! I lead our elementary school's Dad's Club, DJ school events, and even play The Grinch each year at our“Breakfast with the Grinch” event-an absolute experience in itself. I'm also a cosplayer any chance I get, and I love fishing and camping with the family to unplug and recharge. On top of that, I co-own a custom trading card business (ChampionCards ), and create YouTube content with my kids. There's never a dull moment-and I like it that way.

What's your personal mantra?

I've got two:

1.“I always move in one direction-and that's forward.”

2.“Keep smiling.”

No matter what life throws your way, forward motion and a good attitude can carry you a long way.

