Qatar Participates In Meetings Of Doha Process Working Groups On Afghanistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated in the meetings of the working groups of the Doha Process on Afghanistan, led by the United Nations, which were held in Doha from June 30 to July 1.

Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab represented the State of Qatar at the meetings.

In a speech during the meeting, HE the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's unwavering commitment to the Afghan people, to establishing security and stability, achieving national reconciliation, and building the Afghan state.

His Excellency affirmed the State of Qatar's full readiness to continue working with its regional and international partners to achieve sustainable peace in Afghanistan and support Afghan national institutions to serve the aspirations of the Afghan people.