Sanctioning Senior Members Of Longstanding Hizballah Financial Institution Al-Qard Al-Hassan (AQAH)

Today, the United States sanctioned seven senior officials and one entity linked to Al-Qard Al-Hassan (AQAH), a Hizballah-controlled financial institution. These officials, through their management roles, have facilitated Hizballah’s evasion of sanctions, enabling AQAH to conduct millions of dollars in transactions through “shadow” accounts.

In addition, the Department’s Rewards for Justice (RFJ) program is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the disruption of Hizballah financial mechanisms. Individuals with useful information should contact RFJ via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp at +1-202-702-7843. They could be eligible for a reward and relocation.

The United States remains committed to supporting Lebanon by disrupting schemes that empower Hizballah’s destabilizing influence. We will continue to employ all available tools to ensure that this terrorist group no longer poses a threat to the Lebanese people and the region.

Today’s action is being taken pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, as amended, which targets terrorist groups and their supporters. The Department of State previously designated Hizballah as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. More information regarding today’s designations can be found in Treasury’s press release.

