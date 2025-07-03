Carr Workplaces Announces The Grand Opening Of New Clarendon Location At 3101 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Carr Workplaces has been a part of the Clarendon community since 2013, and the move to 3101 Wilson Blvd reflects the company's commitment to providing businesses with the ideal workspace in a growing, high-energy area. The transition to this new location gives Carr Workplaces an exciting opportunity to partner with Comstock and Divco, two creative-minded property owners, to deliver an upgraded office environment with cutting-edge amenities.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of our brand-new location in Clarendon. Having been in this area for nearly a decade, it was important for us to select a space that would seamlessly support the needs of our existing clients, while also creating a dynamic new environment for future members," said Ashley Buckner, Chief Operating Officer of Carr Workplaces. "The 3101 Wilson Blvd building offers upgraded amenities, such as a rooftop terrace and an enhanced lounge and conference center, which will elevate the work experience for everyone here. We're excited to continue our legacy in Clarendon, and this new center is a perfect fit for our clients and the vibrant, growing neighborhood."

Key Features of the Carr Workplaces Clarendon

The new Clarendon location offers an array of modern amenities tailored to all work approaches and diverse professional needs, including:

Rooftop Terrace: Enjoy panoramic views of Arlington, perfect for client meetings or a break during the workday.

Brand New Lounge and Conference Center: Modern spaces designed for collaboration and meetings, equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

On-site Café: A convenient spot to grab a coffee, lunch, or host informal meetings.

Wellness Room: A dedicated space for relaxation and recharging.

Free Blink EV Charging Stations: For members who drive electric vehicles.

Onsite Security and Private Conference Rooms: Providing a safe and professional environment with modern meeting facilities.

Steps Away from Clarendon Metro: Seamless access to public transportation, with on-site parking available for added convenience.

The new Clarendon location features a unique design inspired by Arlington's industrial roots and the growing vibrancy of the Clarendon area. The space blends urban connectivity with youthful energy, drawing inspiration from the DC Metro Orange Line and the city's diagonal street grid. Bold geometric lines, triangular motifs, and angular shapes create a dynamic atmosphere, while sleek modern finishes and neutral materials add sophistication and warmth.

"The aesthetic of this space reflects the dynamic spirit of Clarendon," said Eric Knott, Principal at CSO Architects. "Warm, neutral tones evoke a sense of calm, while bold accents and subtle architectural details bring in a touch of urban energy, reminiscent of the nearby Orange Line's fast-paced connectivity. The design offers a balance between comfort and style, ensuring guests feel both at home and immersed in the local charm."

Stefon Peace, General Manager of Carr Workplaces Clarendon, also shared his excitement: "We are beyond thrilled to introduce Clarendon 2.0-a truly next-level space designed with our clients' needs in mind. From the upgraded amenities to the stunning finishes and thoughtfully curated design, this new environment is more than just a workspace; it's a vibrant, dynamic destination that fosters creativity, collaboration, and innovation. We can't wait to welcome our clients to this beautiful new setting and share in the excitement of this fresh chapter."

Meeting Room Options

Carr Workplaces Clarendon offers a variety of meeting room options to suit diverse professional needs, from small team meetings to larger conferences. Each meeting room is equipped with the latest technology and offers a professional setting for any occasion.

A Commitment to Excellence

Carr Workplaces members enjoy exclusive perks, including discounts on meeting room bookings, access to a nationwide network of premium workspaces, and flexible membership options tailored to individual or team needs.

Community Center Club Membership Benefits

Members of Carr Workplaces enjoy exclusive benefits, including discounted meeting room bookings and access to Carr Workplaces' nationwide network of locations. The Community Center Club app makes it easy for members to book meeting rooms and manage their workspace needs from anywhere.

Learn More and Schedule a Tour

Discover how Carr Workplaces can elevate your business. Schedule a tour or explore more details at carrworkplaces/clarendon or contact us at 703-936-9028.

Carr Workplaces Clarendon is now open and accepting new members. Take the next step in redefining your workspace and see how Carr Workplaces can help your business grow.

About Carr Workplaces

Carr Workplaces is a premier provider of flexible office solutions, offering fully serviced workspaces, meeting rooms, and virtual office services across the United States. With a commitment to fostering community and productivity, Carr Workplaces delivers high-touch support and modern amenities tailored to professionals, entrepreneurs, and enterprises. With prime locations nationwide and a focus on hospitality-driven service, Carr Workplaces empowers businesses to focus on what matters most: growth and success. Learn more at .

About CSO Architects

CSO Architects is a nationally recognized design firm specializing in creating innovative, human-centric spaces that enhance functionality and inspire creativity. Known for their attention to detail and sustainable design practices, the firm has a rich portfolio of projects spanning corporate, residential, and commercial spaces.

