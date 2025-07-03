Renowned biogerontologist Dr. Aubrey de Grey to curate specialized scientific programming at world's leading longevity conference, combining breakthrough research with practical applications.

"RAADfest is the leading longevity conference for a general audience. I'll be bringing the same high calibre of science I always do. The event promises to be momentous."

--- Dr. Aubrey de Grey, President of the LEV Foundation

LAS VEGAS, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Aubrey de Grey, a biomedical gerontologist who received his BA in computer science and Ph.D. in biology from the University of Cambridge, will headline RAADfest 2025 in a collaboration between the LEV Foundation and the Coalition for Radical Life Extension. Taking place July 10-13, 2025, at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas, this partnership marks the first time Dr. de Grey will curate scientific programming for RAADfest alongside the event's established offerings.

Dr. de Gre , founder of the SENS (Strategies for Engineered Negligible Senescence) research framework, brings over two decades of work in damage repair approaches to aging. His LEV Foundation recently completed studies involving 1,000 middle-aged mice, extending their lives by four months through combination therapies. This research represents progress toward what he terms "longevity escape velocity" in humans. His approach to working across organizations like the Healthspan Action Coalition and Alliance for Longevity Initiatives reflects his collaborative approach to advancing the longevity field.

"This is not just an event; it's a movement," said James Strole, Director of the Coalition for Radical Life Extension. "By joining forces with the LEV Foundation and incorporating the visionary work of Dr. Aubrey de Grey, we are taking a historic step forward in the fight against aging."

The enhanced 2025 program will feature Dr. de Grey's signature approach to presenting complex scientific concepts alongside RAADfest's traditional focus on practical applications and clinical protocols. Attendees will gain access to cutting-edge research on cellular regeneration, mitochondrial repair, senescent cell elimination, and combination therapy approaches that form the backbone of modern rejuvenation science. The event's established non-commercial platform ensures that Dr. de Grey's scientific presentations remain focused on research advancement rather than product promotion.

Dr. de Grey's participation extends beyond individual presentations to encompass strategic programming that reflects his broader vision for accelerating the entire longevity field. His collaborative approach-supporting credible radical efforts across diverse organizations rather than building competing institutions-will be evident throughout the expanded scientific track designed to serve both practicing clinicians and PhD-level researchers.

The 2025 program will include specialized sessions on Dr. de Grey's seven-category SENS framework, updates from the LEV Foundation's robust mouse rejuvenation studies, and strategic discussions about achieving the critical breakthroughs needed to trigger widespread acceptance of radical life extension research. Interactive panels will explore how damage repair approaches translate from laboratory settings to clinical applications, addressing the practical concerns of healthcare providers and individual longevity advocates.

Registration is now open for RAADfest 2025. Complete event details, speaker announcements, and registration information are available at .

About Dr. Aubrey de Grey

Dr. Aubrey de Grey is a biomedical gerontologist, President and Chief Science Officer of the LEV Foundation. He received his BA in computer science and Ph.D. in biology from the University of Cambridge. His SENS research framework identifies seven categories of aging damage and corresponding repair strategies. Dr. de Grey is a Fellow of both the Gerontological Society of America and the American Aging Association, and sits on the editorial and scientific advisory boards of numerous journals and organizations. He has worked with organizations across the longevity field including the Healthspan Action Coalition, Alliance for Longevity Initiatives, and Afro Longevity.

About the LEV Foundation

The LEV Foundation (Longevity Escape Velocity Foundation) is a nonprofit organization founded by Dr. Aubrey de Grey to accelerate the development and deployment of rejuvenation biotechnology. The Foundation focuses on damage repair approaches to aging and conducting combination therapy studies that demonstrate significant life extension in laboratory settings. LEV Foundation's robust mouse rejuvenation studies represent the cutting edge of longevity research, with recent work achieving meaningful life extension in middle-aged mice through coordinated therapeutic interventions.

Learn more:

About the Coalition for Radical Life Extension

The Coalition for Radical Life Extension is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, uniting, and activating people who support radical life extension and super longevity. Founded on principles of unbiased education and community building, the Coalition is best known for producing RAADfest, the world's largest global event dedicated to the science, advocacy, and practical application of human life extension technologies.

Learn more:

About RAADfest

RAADfest (Revolution Against Aging and Death) is the world's most comprehensive event focused on the science and advocacy of human life extension. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025, RAADfest has established itself as the premier destination for cutting-edge longevity research, clinical protocols, and community engagement. The event's unique blend of scientific rigor, practical application, and celebration of life empowers attendees with actionable strategies for extending healthspan and lifespan. RAADfest's non-commercial platform ensures transparent, research-based education without product promotion conflicts.

