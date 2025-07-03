NECC Selects Medminder To Transform Their Medication Management For Individuals With Autism They Serve

NORWOOD, Mass., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New England Center for Children (NECC), a globally recognized leader in autism education and research, has contracted with MedMinder, to enhance the safety, consistency, and reliability of medication management across its programs.

The collaboration began when NECC sought a more dependable pharmacy solution that could keep pace with the demands of its complex clinical environment. A recommendation within the special education and nursing community led to MedMinder, whose responsiveness and commitment to care quickly set them apart.

"From the very first interaction, MedMinder stood out for their professionalism, follow-through, and genuine understanding of our needs," shared Danielle Tierney, MSN, FNP-BC, director of Health Services at NECC. "We were quickly impressed by their approach, responsiveness, and unique delivery system and knew we had found a trusted partner."

Since the transition, NECC has observed measurable improvements in clinical operations and medication workflows. MedMinder's timely delivery model and integrated adherence platform have contributed to a more streamlined administration process, alleviating demands on nursing staff and reinforcing care consistency. This adherence solution has proven especially valuable given that medications are administered both at the central school and in the 16 different residential homes. In this complex organization reliable training and multi-shift medication handling are critical.

The new system has also provided peace of mind to families, with clearly labeled dose cups that make weekend visits and home medication administration easier and more intuitive.

"Before this change, our clinical team was spending considerable time sourcing medications from various pharmacies, time that was taken away from direct care," Tierney noted. "Now, our direct-care teaching staff and nurses can focus fully on what matters most: our students and residents."

In addition to meeting day-to-day operational needs, the collaboration has supported NECC's long-term goal of maintaining its current med delegation procedures. At a time when alternatives might have required overhauling the entire system, the switch to MedMinder provided a seamless, sustainable solution.

NECC is happy to share their success story with other residential autism service providers to encourage any organizations facing similar challenges to explore MedMinder's services. "Their team is attentive, reliable, and deeply committed to the people they serve," President and CEO Jessica Sassi, PhD, BCBA-D, LABA added. "We are grateful for a provider that truly understands the importance of continuity in care."

"At MedMinder, we believe that trust and consistency are the foundation of quality care, especially for vulnerable populations," said Troy Hilsenroth, CEO of MedMinder. "We're proud to support NECC's mission and are committed to delivering innovative pharmacy solutions that empower clinical teams and protect the well-being of those they serve."

About MedMinder Systems Inc.

MedMinder is redefining medication management through its connected pharmacy and smart adherence platform, helping to close critical gaps in care for patients managing chronic conditions, behavioral health challenges, and complex treatment regimens. With features like real-time monitoring, built-in video communication, and data-rich insights, MedMinder enables safer, more effective medication adherence at scale. From home settings to clinical programs, MedMinder's assistive technology is supporting healthcare systems nationwide in delivering personalized, proactive care. Visit our website to learn more .

About NECC

The New England Center for Children® (NECC®) is an award-winning autism education center and research institute, founded in 1975 by L. Vincent Strully, Jr. Committed to creating a more inclusive world, our community of teachers, researchers, and clinicians provide comprehensive services to help children with autism acquire the skills they need to live as independently as possible. Our programs include early intervention, day and residential services, partner classrooms in public schools, consulting services, and a technology-based curriculum-the ACE® ABA Software System ( ).

NECC is committed to creating an equitable workplace for our diverse team and providing industry-leading professional development opportunities, specifically with our on-campus graduate degree programs. The result is a growing pool of autism educators and researchers impacting the lives of children with autism both at NECC and around the world. NECC is based in Southborough, MA, and operates the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Special Education in Abu Dhabi, UAE, as well as Clinics in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar. Learn more at .

SOURCE MedMinder Systems Inc

