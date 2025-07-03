Aminta: Cecchi Family's New Estate Brings A Distinct Voice To Montalcino

A bold new chapter for Famiglia Cecchi, marking their commitment to Brunello and Rosso di Montalcino through a project rooted in identity, heritage, and a profound connection to terroir

CASTELNUOVO DELL'ABATE, Italy, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Famiglia Cecchi officially announces the introduction of Aminta into its portfolio of wine estates. Acquired in 2018 in one of the most renowned areas of Montalcino, the estate is located in Castelnuovo dell'Abate , near the Abbey of Sant'Antimo, and is now ready to make its debut with its first two labels: Brunello di Montalcino D.O.C.G. 2020 and Rosso di Montalcino D.O.C. 2023 .

Famiglia Cecchi continues its journey of elevating Sangiovese in its most iconic territories with a step that's been long anticipated – but never taken for granted: the move to Montalcino. A deliberate decision, made with care and conviction, shaped by over 130 years of winemaking experience . Founded in 1893 and now led by Andrea Cecchi, fourth generation, the company has always stood out for its pioneering vision , rooted in family values and oriented toward quality, sustainability, and a strong sense of place .

"With Aminta, we wanted to complete a journey that has always connected us to Sangiovese , a variety we consider central to our winemaking identity. Entering Montalcino was outcome of a long-considered, thoughtful decision – one that led us to invest in a territory of extraordinary complexity and prestige. Aminta stems from this vision: to honour great Italian terroirs with wines that speak clearly of their origins , essential in style, and crafted to stand the test of time," states Andrea Cecchi , President and CEO of Famiglia Cecchi.

The estate covers 6 hectares in the southeastern quadrant of the Brunello di Montalcino appellation. The vineyards are divided into three parcels – Pian Bossolino , Cantina , and Caselle – and benefit from particularly favorable pedoclimatic conditions thanks to their altitude, exposure, and the natural protection of Mount Amiata . The soil composition is varied, with galestro , pietraforte , and Messinian sands , contributing to wines of great precision and character.

The name Aminta pays tribute to a dual inspiration. First, a personal one: Anita, mother of Andrea Cecchi – a strong, inspiring figure for multiple generations – passed away in 2017, and this new chapter is dedicated to her memory. Second, a geographical one: Mount Amiata , the majestic natural backdrop that dominates the landscape and plays a crucial role in the estate's microclimate , ensuring ideal temperature swings and balanced vine growth. A third layer of meaning, poetic and cultural, draws from Torquato Tasso's famed pastoral drama L'Aminta , where the presence of a spring is a central symbol – echoing the natural hot spring that lies at the edge of the estate's woodland.

After years of quiet and meticulous work in the vineyard and cellar, Aminta is ready to make its debut. The Brunello di Montalcino 2020 will be released in just 3,000 numbered bottles , along with a limited number of magnums. The Rosso di Montalcino 2023 will be available in 3,100 bottles , also with a small magnum allocation. Both labels are inspired by original drawings by Anita Sardelli, mother of Andrea Cecchi – a central figure of the third generation and the family's artistic soul. The official release is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025, during Benvenuto Brunello.

More than just the family's latest acquisition, Aminta marks a new chapter in an identity that continues to evolve without ever losing its roots . With Villa Cerna, Val delle Rose, Tenuta Alzatura, and Villa Rosa already part of the journey, the move to Montalcino reaffirms a clear ambition: to interpret Italy's greatest wine terroirs with consistency, depth, and genuine passion.

SOURCE Famiglia Cecchi

