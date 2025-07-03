NFM Lending's EVP And Chief Legal Officer Latasha Waddy Named One Of Housingwire's 2025 Women Of Influence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NFM Lending and the NFM Family of Lenders are proud to announce that LaTasha Waddy, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, has been named one of HousingWire's 2025 Women of Influence.

Linthicum MD, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LINTHICUM, MD, July 3, 2025- NFM Lending and the NFM Family of Lenders are proud to announce that LaTasha Waddy, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, has been named one of HousingWire's 2025 Women of Influence.

HousingWire's annual Women of Influence award celebrates the outstanding achievements of women who are driving change and advancing the housing economy. LaTasha Waddy's inclusion on this year's list highlights her exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to fostering positive change within the industry.

“LaTasha's recognition as a Woman of Influence is a testament to her remarkable impact on our organization and the broader housing community,” said NFM President and COO Bob Tyson.“Her leadership has been instrumental in promoting equity within the housing industry. She was a pivotal force behind the launch of our Special Purpose Credit initiative, which has helped remove barriers to homeownership and broaden opportunities for generational wealth in underserved communities.”

As EVP and Chief Legal Officer, Waddy oversees all legal, compliance, and regulatory matters for the NFM Family of Lenders, ensuring the highest standards of ethics and governance. Her leadership has been pivotal in advancing the company's mission to provide innovative and responsible housing solutions.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized by HousingWire alongside so many accomplished women,” said Waddy.“This award reflects the collective efforts of our incredible team and our shared commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve.”

NFM wishes to congratulate LaTasha on this incredible honor. We're proud of the lasting impact she continues to make!

For more information about HousingWire's 2025 Women of Influence, visit .

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 49 states in the U.S. and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies include Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit nfmlending.com , like our Facebook page , or follow us on Instagram .

