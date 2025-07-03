Fafrees Makes High-Speed Impact At Eurobike 2025, Redefining Legal Urban E-Mobility

ONTARIO, Calif., July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fafrees closed out its most impactful Eurobike appearance yet with strong momentum, fresh market visibility, and a message that resonated across dealers, media, and everyday riders: road-legal speed is here-and it's smoother than ever .

At Hall 8.0, Booth K19, Fafrees introduced its newly certified high-speed e-bikes to the public for the first time. But what turned heads wasn't just the specs-it was the way these bikes performed in the real world , and how comfortably they brought 45 km/h into everyday riding.

Legality, Comfort, and Confidence-Together at Last



For many test riders, Eurobike 2025 was the first time they'd ever ridden an e-bike that felt this powerful- and yet entirely compliant with EU road rules . Several attendees even expressed surprise at how“normal” the riding felt on models like the FF20 Polar , a folding fat-tire S-Pedelec that delivered both high speed and full control during track tests.

“It rides like a premium commuter but has the heart of a motorcycle,” said a German dealer after testing the FF20 Polar.“And the fact that it's fully street-legal makes it a dream for our market.”

With a dual-battery setup , hydraulic brakes, and an extra-wide handlebar design, the FF20 Polar was frequently praised for its balance between comfort and performance. It was particularly popular among commuters and taller riders looking for portability without compromise .



Test Rides That Spoke Louder Than Words



Throughout the five-day event, over 300 visitors rode Fafrees models-many more than once. The riding experience proved especially memorable on the F20 Ultra , a moto-style fat-tire S-Pedelec whose 750W motor and full suspension soaked up the bumps with ease. Though bold in design, the model won admiration for its stability at high speeds and well-tuned rear damper, making it a favorite for those who usually find fast e-bikes too harsh.









Equally impressive was the F20 Mate , a legal 30 km/h cargo trike that attracted curious riders with its sturdy build and utility-focused design. Several urban transport professionals noted the trike's rear differential and triple disc braking system as rare features at this price point, calling it“a game-changer for urban delivery and family mobility.”









Industry Eyes on a Rising Challenger

It wasn't just riders who paid attention. Media outlets and multiple YouTube content creators visited the booth for live demos, interviews, and hands-on reviews, offering real-world perspectives that quickly circulated on YouTube and Instagram.



Several retailers from Germany, France, and the Netherlands spent extended time at the booth discussing dealership agreements and how Fafrees's legal-speed lineup could fill a critical gap in the S-Pedelec category , especially with many competitors still waiting on certification.









“We've seen fast bikes. We've seen comfortable bikes. But rarely both, and rarely with documents in hand,” noted a French distributor.“That's where Fafrees stood out.”



A Brand That's Stepping Up



Beyond its high-speed models, Fafrees also presented a full spectrum of 25 km/h city bikes-from the compact folding F700M to the step-through F700W cruiser. Visitors appreciated the consistent focus on rider comfort , with features like integrated torque sensors, suspension seatposts, and low-step geometry appearing even on entry-level models.



The booth itself reflected the brand's growing maturity: clean product displays, multilingual support staff, and a steady rhythm of live demos and test rides made it one of the most approachable setups in Hall 8.0.



“This year's show proved that the European market is ready for legal-speed e-mobility-but it has to feel right,” said Dankui Zhu, CEO at Fafrees.“That means legal, yes-but also elegant, accessible, and built for real people.”



What Comes Next



Following the show, Fafrees reported increased demand from both retailers and end users for more guidance on registering and insuring EU Type-Approved e-bikes . In response, the company plans to roll out localized registration guides, onboarding resources, and potential subsidy support information for each major market.



As one of the few brands in the S-Pedelec category with multiple certified models actively shipping , Fafrees is now well-positioned to lead the shift toward safe, comfortable, and regulation-ready e-mobility across the EU.



About Fafrees



Fafrees is a forward-thinking electric bike brand dedicated to making everyday transportation simple, seamless, and enjoyable. With a strong focus on effortless riding, Fafrees designs e-bikes that integrate smoothly into modern lifestyles, prioritizing comfort, practicality, and reliability.

