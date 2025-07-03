2-Day Boxing Competition Begins In Ghazni
GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A boxing competition featuring 122 athletes kicked off in southern province on Thursday, an official said.
Head of Physical Education and Sports Bilal Mujahid told Pajhwok Afghan News the two-day event was being held at the provincial government gymnasium.
He said these competitions aimed at encouraging athletes, hunting talent, creating better coordination, and promoting the sport of boxing.
Athletes, who are participating in these competitions, expressed their happiness and said such events should be held more often.
On Saturday and Sunday, an O-sports competition was held in Ghazni featuring 100 athletes from eight provinces.
hz/ma
