Beer Institute Releases May 2025 Taxable Removals Estimate Report
|(31 Gallon Barrels)
|Month
|2024
|2025
|Percent Change
|Volume Change
|January
|11,568,810
|10,555,934
|-8.8%
|-1,012,876
|February
|12,121,088
|10,124,013
|-16.5%
|-1,997,075
|March
|12,461,007
|12,500,000
|0.3%
|38,993
|April
|12,477,706
|12,100,000
|-3.0%
|-377,706
|May
|13,550,007
|13,200,000
|-2.6%
|-350,007
|YTD
|62,178,618
|58,479,947
|-5.9%
|-3,698,671
The June 2025 taxable removals estimate is scheduled to be released on August 5, 2025.
The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers-an industry that supports nearly 2.42 million jobs and provides more than $471 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website and follow us on Facebook , X , LinkedIn and Instagram .CONTACT: Stacy Skelly Beer Institute 2027372337 ...
