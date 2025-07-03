Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Beer Institute Releases May 2025 Taxable Removals Estimate Report


2025-07-03 02:01:03
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In line with our policy of publishing an unofficial estimate of taxable removals each month, we would like to inform you of our May 2025 estimate of 13,200,000 barrels, for a decrease of 2.6% compared to May 2024 removals of 13,550,007.

Taxable Removals - TTB
(31 Gallon Barrels)
Month 2024 2025 Percent Change Volume Change
January 11,568,810 10,555,934 -8.8% -1,012,876
February 12,121,088 10,124,013 -16.5% -1,997,075
March 12,461,007 12,500,000 0.3% 38,993
April 12,477,706 12,100,000 -3.0% -377,706
May 13,550,007 13,200,000 -2.6% -350,007
YTD 62,178,618 58,479,947 -5.9% -3,698,671

The June 2025 taxable removals estimate is scheduled to be released on August 5, 2025.

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers-an industry that supports nearly 2.42 million jobs and provides more than $471 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website and follow us on Facebook , X , LinkedIn and Instagram .

CONTACT: Stacy Skelly Beer Institute 2027372337 ...

