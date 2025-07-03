Showability Nonprofit Launches Bold Year-Long Accessibility Awareness Campaign Featuring Community Influencers

SHOWAbility is appealing to Atlanta parents of talented middle and high school students on 504 program, to attend virtual SPOTLIGHT orientation in September.t

Myrna Clayton, founder/executive director of SHOWAbility, is also an international jazz singer.

Elevating Visibility, Representation, and Parity for People with Disabilities in Performing Arts, is Primary Focus

- Myrna ClaytonATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SHOWAbility, a trailblazing nonprofit organization at the intersection of Arts and Disability, proudly announces the launch of a powerful new Accessibility Awareness Public Service Campaign, in celebration of the 35th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Disability Pride Month. This groundbreaking initiative aims to spark essential conversations about accessibility, inclusion , and representation in the arts, entertainment, media, and sports industries, while amplifying the visibility and talents of people with disabilities.Founded by international jazz artist and U.S. Cultural Ambassador Myrna Clayton, SHOWAbility is disrupting outdated norms and building bridges of understanding, relatability, and opportunity for individuals with disabilities-especially those pursuing careers in the performing arts/entertainment. Under the leadership of Board Chair Norma Stanley, a longtime disability advocate and mother of a daughter with intellectual and physical developmental disabilities, SHOWAbility continues to elevate the voices and talents of a community that remains underrepresented in mainstream cultural spaces.“This campaign is more than just a moment. It's a movement with a message,” shared Clayton.“We are calling on influential voices-celebrities, athletes, artists, and media leaders-who have demonstrated sensitivity and connection to the disability community - friends, business owners, and family members, to lend their platforms to normalize disability and champion inclusion,” she continued.“Together, we can ensure the disability community is not only included-but welcomed-as an essential thread in the fabric of Georgia's and America's cultural narrative,” she said.Some Disability celebrity influencers in metro-Atlanta are already stepping up to help. They include Jennifer Bell, a former Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat dancer, speaker and fitness coach, who had to reinvent her life and relearn how to walk and talk after a stroke; former Ms. Wheelchair International, TED Talk speaker, educator and author, Yvette Pegues; Lionel Woodyard, entrepreneur, long time disability advocate from his youth as a camp counselor at Camp Jened (source of the Oscar-nominated Netflix documentary“Crip Camp”), along with the late Judy Heumann (globally renowned disability rights activist) and Jim LeBrecht (“Crip Camp co-director and NPR's Choice Not Change director). Woodyard is also a SHOWAbility advisory board member.The public service campaign will debut in July 2025 across digital and broadcast platforms, showcasing respected celebrities and influencers standing in solidarity with people with disabilities nationwide. The campaign will culminate in July 2026, as part of America250 celebrations. By lending their voices to this important cause, participants are helping ensure that accessibility, equity, and visibility are not just buzzwords, but actionable ideals.The timing of this public service campaign is aligned with a worldwide movement acknowledging the need for accessibility as recently highlighted in Forbes Magazine's“Accessibility 100.” With a population size of 64 million people in America and a spending power of $500 billion, the disability community is demanding to be recognized, acknowledged, and appreciated like everyone else.“In a time when families across the country are facing economic, emotional, and social hardship, it is critical that people with disabilities are seen, heard, and valued,” said Stanley.“This campaign is designed to inspire hope and ignite systemic change.”The SHOWAbility Accessibility Awareness Campaign seeks to:Normalize the presence and power of people with disabilities in the cultural mainstreamAdvocate for accessibility and parity in the arts, film, media, and sportsEncourage the public and private sectors to recognize and embrace welcoming inclusive practicesEmpower individuals with disabilities to pursue their dreams with confidence and visibilitySHOWAbility is inviting local and national celebrities and cultural influencers connected to the disability community to join this critical campaign by sharing brief on-camera testimonials or messages of support. For more information about how to participate or support the campaign or for media inquiries, contact .... To learn more about SHOWAbility visit .About SHOWAbility:SHOWAbility is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering, advocating for, and amplifying the visibility, relatability, and accessibility of people with disabilities-particularly within performing arts/entertainment. Through inclusive programming, education, and advocacy, SHOWAbility is transforming the cultural landscape to reflect the beauty and talent within the disability community.##

SHOWAbility Inclusive Chorus Singing Anthem at Georgia State

