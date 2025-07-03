Rackzone Launches Nationwide Search For Irelands Best-Looking Shed In The Great Irish Shed Off

MENAFN - News Direct) Portlaoise, Ireland | July 03, 2025 08:50 AM Eastern Daylight Time

RackZone, Ireland's leading provider of shelving and racking solutions, has officially launched The Great Irish Shed Off – a national competition to find the most creative, well-organised, and visually impressive sheds across the country. With a grand prize of a €1,500 RackZone voucher , the contest is set to ignite friendly rivalry among DIY enthusiasts, gardeners, and shed lovers nationwide.

Running from April through August 2025 , the competition invites participants to submit photos and videos of their sheds via RackZon . Sheds will be judged on their ingenuity, organisation, and aesthetic appeal – from meticulously labelled tools to custom storage hacks and garden sanctuaries.

“At RackZone, we believe a shed is more than just a place for tools – it's a personal retreat, a workspace, and a source of pride,” said Shane Barton , Sales and Marketing Manager at RackZone.“The Great Irish Shed Off is our way of celebrating the passion and practicality behind some of Ireland's most unique sheds.”

Competition Entry Process

Participants can enter by uploading their best shed photos and/or videos through the official competition page. A panel of judges – including RackZone experts and special guests – will shortlist standout entries before selecting the ultimate winner, who will be featured across RackZone's website and social media. Additional runner-up entries will also receive honourable mentions.

The Importance of the Great Irish Shed Off

The Great Irish Shed Off not only showcases Ireland's shed pride but also highlights the value of proper storage and smart organisation. The initiative reflects RackZone's mission to support DIYers and professionals alike with quality shelving and racking systems that turn cluttered spaces into functional zones.

Whether it's a tool-filled workshop, a bike repair haven, or a Zen-like garden retreat – RackZone wants to see it.

Enter now at :

About RackZone

RackZone is an Irish-owned business specialising in high-quality shelving, racking, and storage solutions for homes, businesses, and industrial environments. Known for its commitment to durability, functionality, and customer service, RackZone helps transform everyday spaces into organised, efficient areas – one shelf at a time.