Stward Corporation Leads Dialogue On The Future Of Maritime Energy And Celebrates A Milestone With ISO Certification.

- Orlando Soto, Director de Stward Corporatioń, PANAMá, PANAMA, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In Panama City, at a key moment for the global energy transition, Stward Corporation, a Panamanian conglomerate with more than 23 years of experience in the maritime sector, organized the discussion "Strategy for the Supply Chain of Future Fuels," a high-level technical space where national and international experts shared recommendations and analysis on the logistical and energy transformation faced by the maritime industry. During the meeting, critical aspects were addressed, such as the need to ensure the availability, accessibility, and affordability of new low or zero-emission energy sources, such as green hydrogen, ammonia, sustainable biofuels, and renewable methanol.The objective: to rethink and redesign the maritime supply chain to meet global environmental commitments, particularly the goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, in line with the guidelines of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the Paris Agreement."For Stward Corporation, this discussion represents much more than a sector meeting; it is a strategic opportunity to lead the dialogue on the evolution of the fossil fuel supply chain in Panama and the region. In a global context where efficiency, safety, and sustainability are imperatives, bringing together the leading voices of the maritime sector allows us to jointly analyze the challenges and opportunities our industry faces in the energy transition," stated Orlando Soto, Director of Stward Corporation.Stward Corporation, a company recognized for its leadership in quality and safety in the Panamanian maritime sector, took the opportunity to announce a significant achievement: the obtaining of three ISO certifications, awarded by the renowned international certifier Bureau Veritas, as a result of more than two years of continuous work, process review, and commitment to continuous improvement.ISO 9001:2015 – Quality Management SystemISO 14001:2015 – Environmental Management SystemISO 45001:2018 – Occupational Health and Safety Management SystemThis triple recognition positions Stward among the few Panamanian companies in the sector that have managed to meet these demanding international standards.The effects of globalization and new markets have created a competitive environment where organizations focused on quality are the ones that make a difference through the satisfaction of their customers, not only external but also internal, who are ultimately the key to the success of any business. 'Through the ISO 9001:2015 standard,' stated Jose Chong, Marine Regional Manager of Bureau Veritas. Thanks to this advancement, Stward consolidates its roadmap towards new markets that have already shown interest in its innovative services. The certification has brought important strategic benefits such as process optimization, reduction of operational costs, strengthening of regulatory compliance, improved risk management, and a higher international reputation in sustainability and operational safety.The event concluded with a joint call to strengthen alliances between the public, private, and academic sectors to collaboratively face the challenges of the energy transition, ensuring that the maritime sector evolves towards a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable model.

