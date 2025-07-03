Inventhelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Piece Of Exercise Equipment (TPL-521)

PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a workout machine that would provide an easier method of doing burpees and abdominal exercises," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., "so I invented the BURPEE EXERCISE MACHINE. My design would specifically target the abdominal area to develop muscles faster and harder."

The patent-pending invention provides an inventive and versatile new exercise product for fitness enthusiasts. In doing so, it allows the user to engage in an effective abdominal workout. As a result, it helps increase core strength. It also could help improve balance, stability, stamina, and endurance. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, gyms, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TPL-521, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

