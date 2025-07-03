Inventhelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Piece Of Exercise Equipment (TPL-521)
PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a workout machine that would provide an easier method of doing burpees and abdominal exercises," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., "so I invented the BURPEE EXERCISE MACHINE. My design would specifically target the abdominal area to develop muscles faster and harder."
The patent-pending invention provides an inventive and versatile new exercise product for fitness enthusiasts. In doing so, it allows the user to engage in an effective abdominal workout. As a result, it helps increase core strength. It also could help improve balance, stability, stamina, and endurance. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, gyms, etc.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TPL-521, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment