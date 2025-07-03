Shareholder Alert: The Ademi Firm Investigates Whether Olo Inc. Is Obtaining A Fair Price For Its Public Shareholders

MILWAUKEE, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ademi Firm is investigating Olo (NYSE: OLO ) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Thoma Bravo.

Click here to learn how to join our investigation and obtain additional information or contact us at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995.

In the transaction, shareholders of Olo will receive $10.25 per share, valuing Olo at approximately $2.0 billion in equity value. Olo insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Olo by imposing a significant penalty if Olo accepts a competing bid. We are investigating the conduct of the Olo board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights.

