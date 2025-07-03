Norma Mendoza & Ashley Abbatantono

The Formula MedSpa Introduces Letybo: The #1 Neurotoxin in South Korea Now Available in Rye, NY

RYE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Formula Medspa , known for its science-backed and artfully personalized aesthetic care, is proud to announce the addition of Letybo , the leading neurotoxin from South Korea, to its suite of injectable treatments.Recently FDA-approved in the U.S., Letybo is now available to clients in Westchester County, exclusively at The Formula Medspa with our expert injectors - Norma Mendoza, NP, and Ashley Abbatantono, NP.Letybo has held the #1 position in South Korea for seven consecutive years, trusted by over 31 million patients across 65+ countries. With its high purity, fast onset (visible within 2-3 days), and long-lasting results (up to four months), Letybo offers an elevated alternative in wrinkle reduction .Meet the Injectors Behind Letybo at The Formula MedspaAshley Abbatantono, NPAesthetic Nurse PractitionerAshley brings clinical precision, warmth, and a personalized approach to every patient experience. A passionate advocate for natural-looking results, she excels in treatments that enhance each client's unique beauty. While RF Microneedling remains her top favorite, Ashley is now a strong believer in Letybo, praising its smooth, refined outcomes. Based in Rye, NY, Ashley finds joy in caring for the community she calls home."Helping people feel more confident is the best part of this job. There's nothing better than seeing someone light up after a treatment that feels like them-but elevated."Norma Mendoza, NPAesthetic Nurse Practitioner & Wellness SpecialistNorma Mendoza is known for her calming presence, clinical precision, and ability to make clients feel truly seen. With a strong background in both aesthetics and wellness, she blends technical expertise with a compassionate, minimalist philosophy. Norma's favorite treatments include EmFace and Bio-identical Hormone Therapy, which reflect her whole-person approach to beauty and balance."The best part of my job is connecting with others and hearing the unique stories and walks of life they bring with them. Everyone deserves to feel confident and radiant in their skin."Launch OfferTo celebrate Letybo's debut, The Formula Medspa is offering it at just $200 per area - a $150 savings - available for a limited time to new clients only.Book your complimentary aesthetic consultation and discover why The Formula Medspa continues to redefine beauty-one customized treatment at a time.The Formula Medspa77 Purchase Street, 2nd FloorRye, NY 10580

