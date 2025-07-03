The Throat Cancer Report 2025 For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Big Is The Global Throat Cancer Market Expected To Grow?

The throat cancer market size has grown significantly in recent years. An increase from $2.25 billion in 2024 to an estimated $2.45 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.0%, reflects this robust growth. Several factors have contributed to this growth, including an uptick in the smoking population, rising incidents of alcohol abuse, increasing human papillomavirus HPV infections, a growing prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease, and increasing levels of urban air pollution.

The surge in the smoking population is specifically notable for propelling the growth of the throat cancer market. As a stark reminder of the severe health risks associated with smoking, throat cancer underlines the urgent need for public awareness and preventive measures to curb its prevalence in smoking populations. This need becomes more significant considering the observations from a study by the European Respiratory Society ERS, that revealed a steep rise in smoking rates among young people, increasing from 22.5% of respondents smoking in 2022 to 40.1% in 2024.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Looking forward, the throat cancer market size is projected to witness robust growth, reaching $3.42 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 8.7%. The forecast growth can be attributed to various factors, including the rise in demand for personalized medicine, increasing adoption of tele-oncology and diagnostic tools, the surge in genetic profiling and biomarker adoption, the increasing popularity of e-cigarettes and vaping, and the growing rates of sedentary lifestyles and obesity.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Throat Cancer Market?

Key innovations are expected to shape the healthcare landscape in the forecast period. This includes advancements in treatment techniques, the inclusion of novel technologies in diagnostic equipment, the development of new drugs and therapies, the integration of artificial intelligence, and machine learning in predictive diagnostics, and the integration of speech therapy with digital platforms.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Throat Cancer Market Share?

Major players in the throat cancer market include Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Merck and Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bristol Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Biocon Ltd., Coherus BioSciences Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Boston Biomedical Inc., Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd., Odon Life Sciences.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Throat Cancer Market?

Notably, these key industry players are directing their efforts towards developing innovative therapies, such as immuno-oncology drugs, to enhance treatment efficacy and improve patient survival outcomes. For example, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., an India-based pharmaceutical company, introduced Toripalimab for treating nasopharyngeal carcinoma, a unique form of throat cancer, in November 2024.

Toripalimab leverages the power of immune checkpoint inhibition, targeting the PD-1 receptor, allowing the body's immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells better. This novel treatment opens up new options for patients suffering from a rare and aggressive form of cancer that traditionally had limited therapeutic choices.

How Is The Global Throat Cancer Market Segmented?

The categories covered in this report include:

1 By Type: Pharyngeal Cancer, Laryngeal Cancer

2 By Treatments: Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, Antimetabolites, Platinum Derivatives, Plant Derivatives, Nitrogen Mustards, Antibiotics, Other Treatments

3 By End-User: Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes, Multispecialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Under pharyngeal cancer: Oropharyngeal Cancer, Nasopharyngeal Cancer, Hypopharyngeal Cancer are covered, while Glottic Cancer, Supraglottic Cancer, Subglottic Cancer are included under laryngeal cancer.

What Are The Leading Region In The Throat Cancer Market?

In terms of geographic distribution, North America was the largest region in the throat cancer market in 2024. However, the report also covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa.

