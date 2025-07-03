Wimbledon 2025: Andreeva Downs Bronzetti, Advances To Third Round
No. 7 seed Andreeva, who became the youngest player ever to capture a WTA 1000 title when she triumphed in Dubai and followed it up with another one in Indian Wells to storm into the Top 10, defeated Bronzetti 6-1, 7-6 (4) in a second-round encounter.
She will next play the winner of the match between Hailey Baptiste and lucky loser Victoria Mboko.
Andreeva has already won 34 matches this year -- only Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Jessica Pegula have more. Bronzetti, ranked No. 63, was the 12th player outside the Top 50 that Andreeva has beaten this year. Her only such loss was to Lois Boisson in the Roland Garros quarterfinals.
Andreeva served well, winning 46 of 63 points, but perhaps more importantly, she took 19 of Bronzetti's 30 second-serve points. Andreeva's forehand slice, it should be mentioned. It was a constant bother to Bronzetti, who has now lost all 10 career matches to Top 10 players.
Earlier, last year's finalist, Jasmine Paolini, became the latest victim of an upset at Wimbledon as she exited in the second round of the competition, losing to Kamilla Rakhimova in three sets on Thursday.
The fourth-seeded Italian was set up against Rakhimova in the second round, but couldn't close the door in what was eventually a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 defeat.
Runner-up to Barbora Krejcikova last year, Paolini is the fourth Top 5 seed to lose in the first two rounds at the All England Club this week. No. 2 Coco Gauff, No. 3 Jessica Pegula, and No. 5 Zheng Qinwen all lost in the first round on Tuesday -- and No. 9 seed Paula Badosa was bundled out by Katie Boulter on Monday.
This is the first time since 2018 that four of the Top 5 seeds were eliminated from Wimbledon before the third round. Just like this year, out of the Top 5 seeds, only the No. 1 seed (Simona Halep) survived the second round at the 2018 Wimbledon.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment