'Lion Of The Sangh': PM Modi's Global Call That Sparked A Movement

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) In August 2000, at the Learning Resource Centre of the University of the West Indies in Trinidad and Tobago, Narendra Modi -- then General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party -- delivered a powerful address at the World Hindu Conference.

As he spoke on the relevance of Hindu Dharma in the modern world, VHP stalwart Ashok Singhal turned to a colleague and remarked,“That is a lion of the Sangh!”

The phrase, born in that moment, would come to symbolise the rise of a leader whose influence would soon extend across India and beyond.

Organised by the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha, the conference was themed“Self-Emancipation and World Welfare” and brought together over a thousand delegates from India, North America, Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean, a post on X handle of Modi Archive said.

Narendra Modi's keynote, titled“Hindu Dharma and Contemporary World Issues – Developing Where Technology Meets the Human World,” emphasised the need to harmonise spiritual values with technological progress.

The gathering featured prominent figures including Trinidadian Prime Minister Basdeo Panday, RSS (Rashtriya Swyamsewak Sangh) Sarsanghchalak K. Sudarshan, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, and Ashok Singhal, the story on Modi Archive said.

The conference served as a prelude to the Millennium World Peace Summit at the United Nations in New York later that month. Narendra Modi joined a distinguished Indian delegation that included Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Pramukh Swami Maharaj, and Dada JP Vaswani.

The summit, inaugurated by UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, brought together over 2,000 religious leaders from more than 100 countries to promote interfaith dialogue and global harmony.

During his Caribbean visit, Modi also engaged with the Indo-Trinidadian community, visiting villages and meeting cultural leaders such as Pandita Indrani Rampersad, Dr Vijay Narayansingh, and Ravindranath Maharaj.

He praised their efforts in preserving Indian traditions across generations and geographies, the post said. A few days after the UN summit, on September 9, 2000, Narendra Modi attended a major event in Staten Island, New Jersey. Organised by the Indian American community and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the gathering drew over 5,000 attendees.

The then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the evening's chief guest, delivered a stirring 40-minute speech in Hindi, urging the diaspora to cherish India as their Matrabhoomi (motherland) while contributing to the prosperity of their adopted homeland.

Narendra Modi's presence alongside spiritual leaders further deepened his connection with the global Indian community.

Just two months later, in November 2000, Narendra Modi was appointed BJP's General Secretary (Organisation). By the end of 2001, he became Chief Minister of Gujarat, setting the stage for a national leadership role that would culminate in his election as Prime Minister.

The lion that roared in Trinidad 25 years ago continues to shape India's global identity, echoing the message he first voiced there; unity, cultural pride, and service to humanity.