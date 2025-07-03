Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Tripod And Winch Apparatus For HVAC Workers (TPL-491)

PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved way for HVAC workers to move the compressor portion of a condenser unit," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., "so I invented the COMPRESSOR HOIST. My design would eliminate the physical labor typically involved in this process."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved tripod and winch apparatus for HVAC workers. In doing so, it helps lift, move, and place the compressor portion of an exterior condenser unit. As a result, it increases maneuverability and safety. It also reduces physical strain. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for HVAC contractors or service technician/workers. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TPL-491, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

