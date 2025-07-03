The Inner Circle Acknowledges, George Willis Williams Jr., MD As A 2025 Legacy Member

Dr. Williams began his academic journey at Emory University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry, and went on to receive his Doctor of Medicine degree from the Medical College of Georgia. He completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the same institution and became board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Throughout his career, he specialized in microsurgery and fertility obstetrics, contributing significantly to the advancement of women's reproductive health.

From 1990 onward, Dr. Williams served patients at OB/GYN Partners of Augusta, where his clinical excellence and compassionate bedside manner earned him the trust and admiration of countless individuals. Among his many accolades are recognition as Best Physician and Best of the Year Award by Columbia County Magazine, a nomination to Best Doctors, and the honor of being named Teacher of the Year at the Medical College of Georgia.

A devoted Baptist, Dr. Williams serves as a deacon at the First Baptist Church in Augusta and remains actively engaged in his professional community through memberships in the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists, the South Atlantic Association of Obstetrics and Gynecologists, and the Georgia OBGYN Society.

As he transitions into retirement, Dr. Williams reflects most proudly on the many heartfelt written testimonials he has received from his patients-testimonies that affirm the deep impact of his care and dedication. He continues to enjoy time with his wife, two children, and four grandchildren, whose love and support have always been central to his life and work.

Though retired, Dr. Williams' legacy of excellence in patient care lives on. His guiding philosophy, "Do the best for your patients at all times," will remain a benchmark for those following in his footsteps.

