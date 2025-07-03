Ghana: Statement On The Payment Of US$349.52 Million Eurobond Debt Service

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ACCRA, Ghana, July 3, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Ministry of Finance wishes to officially inform the public that the Government of Ghana has, through the Bank of Ghana, successfully effected a payment of US$349,523,674.56 in respect of Eurobond debt service obligations today, Thursday, 3rd July 2025.

Since the conclusion of Ghana's Eurobond debt restructuring in October 2024, the Government of Ghana has cumulatively serviced US$1,174.64 million in Eurobond debt payments as follows:



In October 2024, the government made an initial payment of US$475.60 million, covering obligations due under the restructuring agreement, including the first post-restructuring debt service.

In January 2025, the government paid US$349.52 million. And now, in July 2025, a further US$349.52 million has been paid

This brings Ghana fully up to date on all scheduled Eurobond debt service obligations for 2025.

Looking ahead to 2026, a total debt service of US$1,409.06 million is scheduled.

This timely payment reaffirms Ghana's commitment to macroeconomic stability, prudent debt management, and constructive engagement with external creditors.

It is expected to:



Positively influence Ghana's credit ratings trajectory in the months ahead, as it demonstrates continued discipline in debt servicing post-restructuring.

Boost investor confidence in Ghana's sovereign credit profile and economic recovery programme. Support foreign exchange market stability, as it has been incorporated into the Bank of Ghana's reserves and liquidity management strategy.

