Inventhelp Inventor Develops Sports Training & Elapsed-Time Measuring System (TPL-477)

PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a wireless way to capture and collect elapsed time data when training for various sporting events," said an inventor, from Harper, Ore., "so I invented the TRAK-IT. My design increases accuracy and convenience, and it enables you to easily track and review the data."

The invention provides a mobile app and wireless accessory device for capturing elapsed-time information. In doing so, it can be used in a wide range of time-competitive sports training applications. As a result, it would detect the action of crossing a physical boundary for the respective start and stop events and collect the data. The invention features a hands-free and distraction-free design that is easy to use so it is ideal for sports participants who participate or train for timed sports competition events.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TPL-477, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED