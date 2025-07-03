Vestis Corporation (VSTS) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Vestis Corporation ("Vestis" or the "Company") (NYSE: VSTS ) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between May 2, 2024, to May 6, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was not equipped to achieve its growth guidance as the realization of these efforts instead resulted in a significant decline of revenue from existing customers; and (2) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

Email us at: [email protected]

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Visit our website at:

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter/FRC_LAW .

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

