Tonner Drones Provides H1 2025 Business Update And Strategic Outlook Including Treasury Expansion Into Crypto Sector

Paris, July 3, 2025 at 18:30, Tonner Drones (the“Company”) is pleased to provide an update on H1 where many things were developing positively for the company. In H2, Tonner Drones will further decide on its business strategy, while exploring emerging opportunities in the crypto sector to enhance shareholder value.



Financial debt reduced by €1,4M from €5,5M to €4,1M.

Cash and cash equivalents rose with €1,15M from €341k to €1,49M.

The strong cash position has enabled Tonner Drones to succesfully manage its treasury in H1 2025 to support the R&D mission from the company . Given the high interest and opportunities in the crypto sector, Tonner Drones will expand its treasury strategies to crypto-related investments.

The Countbot project is developing well and the company is noticing interest in the product

Tonner Drones can benefit from the strong momentum in the European Drone industry through its participations in the private Drone companies Diodon, Donecle and Elistair.

Tonner Drones has appointed two new board members to support the company towards the future Tonner Drones still plans to sell or license the patents of its Inhibitor project. Notices disappointing interest so far.



(( I am proud of the solid progress we've made during the first half of 2025 and deeply grateful to our shareholders for their continued support)), Diede van den Ouden, CEO, said. (( The company is doing well, and we have so many interesting opportunities ahead of us. I'm personally excited about the Countbot-project, which can bring real revenue back to Tonner Drones. But financially I also see great potential for some interesting deals with the crypto-related companies. Tonner Drones is a dynamic company. And although we are still focused on the Drone sector, we will not hesitate to try to create shareholder value when interesting opportunities arise. ))

Financials

Tonner Drones experienced a strong inflow of cash in the first half of the year because of favorable market conditions. Shareholders and creditors were given BSA in 2024 to enable them to strengthen their shareholdings. Many BSA holders have exercised their warrants which provided the company a strong cashflow. Because of this, debt was reduced by €1,4M and the cash equivalents rose with €1,15M. (All financial figures provided are unaudited and subject to final validation.)

More than 80% of the debt is owned by CEO, President of the board, and major shareholder van den Ouden. The interest is just over 3% and maturity until end of 2027.

Given the restructuring and reorientation, the turnover is still negligible. The financial result is only available when the accountant delivers the figures.

Treasury Strategy and Crypto

To support the historic activities, shareholders gave the management in October 2024 the mandate to actively manage the treasury and widened the mandate for them to make investments. This strategy has contributed positively to the result in H1 2025. Given the strong trend in crypto at the moment, Tonner Drones will expand its policy to the crypto sector. Tonner Drones can rely on a strong network and is convinced that it can lead to interesting transactions during H2.

Countbot Project Update

The Countbot project is progressing through a two-pronged development approach:

- Product Upgrade: Enhancing existing inventory to improve product robustness and performance.

- Commercial Engagement: Responding to pilot project and quotation requests from prospective clients in both Europe and abroad.

A technical roadmap has been established, and product upgrades will be integrated incrementally based on sales activity and client feedback.

Diodon, Elistair and Donecle

Tonner Drones has a stake in these companies ranging from 5 to 12%. Tonner Drones has actively monitored its holdings in H1 2025. This is especially the case because a strong trend is visible in the European drone sector. Tonner Drones is therefore generally satisfied with the performance of these companies and has positive expectations for the future.

On June 14, 2024, Tonner Drones stated the expectation that it could generate between €1M and €2M by selling part of its shares in these companies. Tonner Drones maintains this expectation but adjusts the period to December 31, 2025.

New board members

Arnoud Jullens and Fabrice Augereau were voted in the board in June 2025. The company is pleased that they have agreed to join the company. Jullens has a lot of experience with scale-ups and has a strong international network. Augereau brings high-quality technical knowledge to the board and is the driving force behind the Countbot project.

Board compensation remains conservative, limited to €60,000 annually, to be split among all three board members. In addition, each new director received BSA warrants, entitling them to purchase 2.5 million shares at €0.020 per share for a total consideration of €50,000. Each director paid €5,000 for the BSA issuance and voluntarily agreed to a lock-up period extending through December 31, 2026, reflecting their long-term commitment to the Company's success.

CEO and President of the board Van den Ouden will not receive BSA, but owns 13% of the shares already and has completely waived his compensation for 2025.

Inhibitor

Tonner Drones owns valuable patents in the USA, Australia and Europe for the Inhibitor which can stabilize drones after recoil. The company does not intend to develop the product itself but has still plans to sell or license the patents. Also entering into a partnership is an option for the company. Tonner Drones will actively continue its efforts, but Tonner Drones has been disappointed with the interest in the Inhibitor so far. Especially given the strong developments in the Drone Sector and the spending in the defense industry. Therefore, it invites companies and IP firms to approach Tonner Drones.

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones develops technologies for the logistics sector. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers like Elistair and Donecle. Tonner Drones' strategy is to increase the value of its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France. Tonner Drones uses an active strategy to manage its treasury.

Tonner Drones' shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

