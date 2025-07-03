Family, Faith, And Forever Friends: Chapel School's Class Of 2025 Graduates

The Chapel School Logo

Member of The Chapel School Class of 2025 (Photo Credit: Joan Condon)

Ettrick Campbell and Chloe Nicolosi (Attorney General Letitia James Triple“C” Awards) (Photo Credit: Joan Condon)

Christian Asare and Taylor Nicolosi (Citizenship Awards) (Photo Credit: Joan Condon)

Valedictorian Sophia Savone and Salutatorian Dylan Sadowski (Photo Credit: Joan Condon)

Three Emotional Speeches, Honors, and One Final Chorus Mark Milestone Ceremony

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Chapel School in Bronxville, New York, proudly celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2025 with a joyful and heartfelt ceremony that honored a journey marked by resilience, community, and personal growth. With student voices leading the way, the event included emotional speeches, surprise awards, and a moving musical performance, leaving no doubt that these graduates are ready for what lies ahead.The ceremony featured three student addresses, each paying tribute to the transformative experience of their time at Chapel. Delivering the Commencement Address, Jesse Jones reflected on his 12-year journey at the school, beginning with tears in Pre-K and ending with a deep sense of family and purpose.“We are not just a class, we are a family-and together, we are The Chapel School,” he said, drawing nods and applause from classmates and faculty alike.In his Salutatory Address, Dylan Sadowski brought humor and heart, recalling how teachers helped students grow academically and emotionally.“The teachers didn't just teach us how to compute the area of a triangle... they taught us how to care, and how to persevere,” he said. Dylan was also honored with the Academic Excellence Award for his exceptional performance.Sophia Savone, this year's Valedictorian, shared an equally inspiring address highlighting her gratitude, growth, and the lasting bonds forged through shared challenges and celebrations,“Although it's sad that it's over, let us be happy that we can always remember our time here. And let us be thankful that this community will always be a part of us.”The ceremony was elevated with a special musical moment, as Lucy Savone performed“No One Is Alone” from Into the Woods by Stephen Sondheim. Her rendition earned a standing ovation and served as a poignant reminder of the event's themes of connection and transition.Several students received special honors for their contributions across a range of disciplines:.Excellence in Music: Dara Kola-Olugboye.Attorney General Letitia James Triple“C” Awards (Character, Courage, Commitment): Ettrick Campbell and Chloe Nicolosi.Citizenship Awards: Christian Asare and Taylor Nicolosi.Christian Service and Witness: Gabriella Massey.Athletic Excellence: Seth Griffiths.Academic Excellence: Salutatorian Dylan Sadowski and Valedictorian Sophia Savone.Overall Outstanding Performance: Jesse Jones (Commencement address speaker)The event also welcomed remarks from Rev. Dr. Robert Hartwell, Board Vice President Melissa Kobernitski, PTO Representative Lisa Jones, and Principal Michael Schultz, who addressed the graduates with words of blessing and encouragement.“Know that we love you, we are so very proud of you; and, you are always a part of the TCS Family as our newest class of TCS Alum, the Graduated Class of 2025,” Schultz said.Graduation marked not just an ending, but a celebration of everything The Chapel School stands for: academic excellence, spiritual growth, service, and fellowship. The Class of 2025 leaves behind a legacy of unity, humor, and compassion. As they move forward, the Chapel School Class of 2025 does so not only with diplomas in hand but with a deep understanding of friendship, faith, and purpose, a testament to the lasting impact of a Chapel School education.About The Chapel School:Founded in 1947, The Chapel School in Bronxville, NY, provides a nurturing, faith-based education for students from preschool through grade eight. A ministry of Village Lutheran Church, The Chapel School is known for academic excellence, character formation, and its welcoming community. The Church will be celebrating its 110th Anniversary in 2026 and the School will turn 80 in 2027.For more information, visit

