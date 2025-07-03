Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Hunting Chair (TPL-472)

PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a lighter and more comfortable hunting chair, so I created this," said an inventor from Colombus, GA. "My design allows for more versatility between spending time in tree stands and being stuck in one place."

This innovative, patent-pending, invention would provide a versatile alternative to current market offerings by providing a lightweight, compact and stowable design that would increase comfort while hunting in a variety of different conditions. Additionally, it could save time by providing a more convenient way to carry other supplies to and from a hunting site. Additionally, its durable and convenient construction would increase peace of mind and elevate a user's hunting experience.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TPL-472, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

