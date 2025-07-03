Tech Hiring Activity Outpaces Expectations, Comptia Tech Jobs Report Finds

“Tech employment showed surprising strength for the month given recent expectations."

Post thi

The tech unemployment rate fell back below three percent to 2.8%, compared to 3.4% in May. The tech unemployment rate remains consistently lower than the benchmark national rate.

Tech sector companies reduced staffing by a net 7,256 positions across all job role types in June. The tech manufacturing sector accounted for the largest share of job losses, mirroring the broader uncertainty in U.S. manufacturing activity. Following their common practice, the BLS issued an upward revision to last month's tech sector employment figures, boosting the gain by 400% to a net new 7,600 workers added to payrolls.

"Tech employment showed surprising strength for the month given recent expectations," said Tim Herbert, chief research officer, CompTIA. "It's worth pointing out there is more to tech hiring than AI. The data continues to confirm employer hiring activity across many tech talent domains."

Active employer job listings for tech positions reached 455,341 in June, with 47% of the total (211,924) newly added last month, according to CompTIA analysis of Lightcast job posting data. Demand was strongest for software developers and engineers, systems engineers and architects, tech support specialists, cybersecurity engineers and architects, and network engineers and architects.

The AI Hiring Intent Index component of CompTIA's Tech Jobs Report continues to show the relative growth of employer hiring for an increasingly wide range of positions that now require some degree of AI fluency skills. Job listings for this category of hiring were up 153% for the month compared to the same period in 2024. Hiring for dedicated AI specialists, such as AI architects or AI engineers, is also growing rapidly but remains limited to certain types of employers.

Employers continue to look at skills-based hiring to expand the candidate pool to fill tech staffing needs. Nearly 50% of June job postings did not specify a requirement for a four-year degree. These jobs are in a range of technology disciplines, including network support, tech support, database administration, network and systems administrators and web developers.

Open positions are also widely available at all experience levels: 21% for workers with 0-3 years' experience; 30% for workers in the 4- to 7-year experience range; and 17% for candidates with 8 or more years in the workforce.

Several metropolitan areas saw double-digit percentage increases in tech job postings from May to June, including Providence (21%), San Antonio (+21%), Baltimore (+14%) and Indianapolis (+14%). On a volume basis, Washington, New York, Dallas, San Francisco and San Jose had the largest numbers of job postings.

The "CompTIA Tech Jobs Report" is available at .

About CompTIA

CompTIA Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certifications. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and careers changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources. Learn more at .

Media Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

[email protected]

+1.630.678.8468

1 Labor market data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and employer job postings from Lightcast may be subject to backward revisions.

SOURCE CompTIA