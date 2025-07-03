BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Olo Inc. (NYSE - OLO), Theratechnologies Inc. (Nasdaq - THTX), Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE - GNTY), MRC Global Inc. (NYSE - MRC)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Olo Inc. (NYSE - OLO)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Olo will be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $10.25 per share in cash in a deal valued at approximately $2 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Olo Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Theratechnologies Inc. (Nasdaq - THTX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Theratechnologies will be acquired by CB Biotechnology, LLC. for $3.01 per share in cash plus one contingent value right (“CVR”) per share for additional aggregate cash payments of up to $1.19 per CVR. The investigation concerns whether the Theratechnologies Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE - GNTY)

Under the terms of the agreement, Guaranty will be acquired by Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (“Glacier”) (NYSE - GBCI). Guaranty shareholders are to receive 1.0000 share of Glacier stock for each Guaranty share. Based on the closing price of $41.58 for Glacier shares on June 23, 2025, the transaction would result in aggregate consideration of $476.2 million and value of $41.58 per Guaranty share. The investigation concerns whether the Guaranty Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE - MRC)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, MRC will be acquired by DNOW Inc. (“DNOW”) (NYSE - DNOW). MRC shareholders will receive 0.9489 shares of DNOW common stock for each share of MRC common stock. Upon completion of the transaction, DNOW and MRC shareholders will respectively own approximately 56.5% and approximately 43.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the MRC Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company's shareholders in the combined entity.

