ICMR Study Shows None Of Covid Vaccine Doses Linked To Heart Attacks, Deaths: AIIMS Doctor

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) None of the Covid vaccine doses are linked to heart attacks and deaths, said Dr Sudheer Arava from AIIMS, who is part of the research currently underway by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Speaking to IANS, he noted that preliminary data so far has shown no indication between heart attack and Covid jabs, developed in the country.

"Till now, our study data says that the vaccine has no effect on the cause of death, whether it is a first dose, second dose or third dose, there is no difference in it," Arava added.

His comments amid concerns over several heart attack deaths being seen in the country.

About the study, Arava, from AIIMS' Department of Pathology, said that it was launched by the ICMR, in the aftermath of deaths happening in the country after the arrival of Covid.

Initial results, soon to be published, indicate that 50 per cent of the deaths caused among individuals between 18 to 45 years are due to heart attacks.

The other finding is "unexplained death, in which we could not ascertain the cause".

Further, to understand whether the deaths match with those during pre-Covid days, they analysed previous data but found no difference in the cause of death.

"We found out that the pattern of death rate among young individuals in pre-Covid times is similar to that of during Covid. We did not find any effect of the vaccine in this... There is no clear-cut indication saying that the vaccine causes sudden death in young individuals," Arava told IANS.

"The benefits of vaccines far outweigh the very small possible side effects," added Dr Rajiv Narang from the Department of Cardiology, AIIMS.

He added that "people should be aware that a heart attack is not a simple issue -- there can be many causes for sudden cardiac arrest".

Meanwhile, the Indian Vaccine Manufacturers Association (IVMA) also issued a statement assuring the safety of the Covid vaccines developed in the country.

"Covid-19 vaccines of India were developed and manufactured with the highest safety and quality standards," IVMA Director General, Dr G.V.J.A. Harshavardhan, said.

"All Covid-19 vaccines in India were approved for Emergency Use Authorisation (restricted use in emergency situations of the WHO guidelines)," he added.

Harshavardhan noted that the approvals were based on extensive evaluation in preclinical studies and human clinical trials.

He stated that the Indian vaccines not only helped "control the Covid-19 pandemic and restrict its impact on lives, livelihoods, but most importantly, enabling India's economic activity and GDP to rebound and grow to new heights globally".

Harshavardhan said that the benefits of India-made Covid jabs were also extended to several countries worldwide, under the government's Vaccine Maitri programme.

"We hereby reassure the public on the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines," he said.