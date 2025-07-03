Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Dust Management System (TLS-837)
PITTSBURGH, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a tile installer, and I thought there could be a better system for removing dust from a work area," said an inventor, from Altoona, Fla., "so I invented THE DUST DOME. My design offers an improved alternative to traditional dust barriers."
The invention provides a new dust management system for a variety of construction and remodeling applications. In doing so, it would evacuate dust from a given work area and expel it to an outdoor location. As a result, it increases safety. The invention features a simple and effective design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for construction companies, contractors, do-it-yourself enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TLS-837, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
