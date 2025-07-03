Fnac Darty: Number Of Shares And Voting Rights As Of June, 30 2025
|Stock Market
|Euronext Paris
|ISIN Code
|FR0011476928
| Date
|Total number of shares composing the share capital of the company
|Total number of gross voting rights
|
Total number of net voting rights (*)
|June 30, 2025
|29,682,146
|29,682,146
|29,334,151
(*) Net = After deduction of the shares deprived of voting right
In accordance with Article 9 of the Company's Articles of Association, any physical or legal person, acting alone or in concert, who comes to hold, or ceases to hold, directly or indirectly, a percentage of the company's capital or voting rights equal to or greater than 3% or any multiple of 1% above 3%, is required to inform the company by registered letter with return receipt requested within the time limit provided for in Article R. 233-1 of the French Commercial Code (i.e., as of today, at the latest before the close of trading on the fourth trading day following the day on which the shareholding threshold is crossed).
Under the terms of the twentieth resolution of the General Meeting of 29 May 2015, it was decided not to grant any double voting rights as instituted by law 2014-384 of 29 March 2014.
CONTACT
ANALYSTS / INVESTORS
Attachment
-
Number of shares and voting rights as of June, 30 2025
