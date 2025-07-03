Habsburg Kleidermanufaktur Brings Centuries Of Austrian Tailoring Excellence Directly To American Consumers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Historic luxury brand launches direct-to-consumer service in the United States, complementing existing retail partnerships

SALZBURG, Austria, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habsburg Kleidermanufaktur, the Austrian quiet luxury brand steeped in centuries of imperial tailoring tradition, today announced the launch of its direct-to-consumer service in the United States. American customers can now order Habsburg's meticulously crafted garments directly from the brand while continuing to access products through the company's established network of premium retailers across the country.







Founded on the rich heritage of Austrian imperial tailoring, Habsburg Kleidermanufaktur represents the pinnacle of European craftsmanship, combining time-honored techniques with contemporary sophistication. Each garment is meticulously handcrafted by master tailors using traditional methods passed down through generations, ensuring unparalleled quality and attention to detail that has defined luxury garments for centuries.

"The launch of our direct-to-consumer platform represents a significant milestone in Habsburg's evolution," said Michael Rumerstorfer, Managing director of Habsburg Kleidermanufaktur. "We are thrilled to offer American women and gentlemen unprecedented access to our heritage craftsmanship, whether they choose to order directly from us or visit one of our trusted retail partners," added Markus Meindl, Managing Director.

Habsburg's online shop offers an elevated shopping experience featuring exclusive loyalty rewards, expert sizing consultations, and white-glove delivery service that brings these exceptional garments directly to discerning customers' doorsteps. The brand's unwavering commitment to excellence permeates every touchpoint of the customer journey, from the initial style consultation through personalized fittings to the final presentation of each meticulously crafted piece.

The Austrian brand's expansion comes at a time when discerning American consumers are increasingly seeking authentic luxury experiences and products with genuine heritage. Habsburg's garments are distinguished by their superior construction, premium materials sourced from Europe's finest mills, and the unmistakable elegance that has characterized Austrian tailoring for generations.

Each piece represents the perfect marriage of historical authenticity and contemporary excellence, continuing what has defined European luxury for generations.

