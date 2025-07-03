UNCF Kicks Off Nation's Largest Walk For Education Season To Support Hbcus And Students

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UNCF will host 14 Walk for Education events throughout the country, starting Aug. 2, 2025

Washington, DC, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting Aug. 2, 2025, through Oct. 18, 2025, UNCF will be hosting 14 Walk for Education events throughout the country to support historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUS) and help students journey to and through college, with a goal of raising $2 million for the organization.

These annual events aim to support UNCF's mission of providing scholarships, internships and other resources to help students attend and graduate from college.

“I invite everyone to join UNCF in transforming futures whether you walk, run, cycle, or donate, your support directly empowers students and strengthens our nation's HBCUs. Together, we can ensure that more students get to and through college.” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer, UNCF .

This year's UNCF Walk for Education season's national sponsor is long-time UNCF supporter Colgate-Palmolive. Businesses and organizations are encouraged to contact their local UNCF office for sponsorship and other support opportunities.

Key Features of the Walks :



Fundraising: The primary goal of these walks is to raise funds to support UNCF's programs and scholarships, enabling students to pursue higher education.

Sponsorship Opportunities: Individuals and organizations can participate by registering to walk, forming teams or becoming sponsors. Support for Students: The funds raised through the walks help provide scholarships, internships and other resources to students, especially those attending HBCUs. 60% of students supported by UNCF are the first in their families to attend college and 93% qualify for financial aid.

How to get involved :



Register to walk: Visit National Walk for Education - UNCF .

Form a team: Encourage friends, family or colleagues to join you in forming a team.

Become a sponsor: Explore sponsorship opportunities to support the event and UNCF's mission. Make a donation: Even if you can't participate in person, you can donate to support the cause. Donations are tax deductible.

Walks are being conducted in these cities and local areas across the United States :



Milwaukee Walk (Serving Wisconsin) – Aug. 2

Virginia Walk (Serving Virginia) – Aug. 9

Detroit Walk (Serving Michigan) – Aug. 16

Birmingham Walk (Serving Alabama, Mississippi) – Aug. 23

Cleveland (Serving Northern Ohio) – Aug. 30

Chicago Walk (Serving Illinois) – Sept. 13

South Texas (Houston) (Serving Southern Texas, New Mexico) – Sept. 13

Dallas (Serving Northern Texas, Oklahoma) – Sept. 13

Columbus (Serving Columbus Ohio) – Sept. 13

Orlando (Serving Northern and Central Florida) – Sept. 13

New York (Serving New York) – Sept. 17

Charlotte (Serving North Carolina) – Oct. 4

New Jersey (Serving New Jersey) – Oct. 4 New Orleans (Serving Louisiana, Arkansas) – Oct. 18

About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation's largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country including 37 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in fortifying the pipeline of leaders and professionals who contribute to the advancement of our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram .

