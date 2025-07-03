VALNEVA Declaration Of Shares And Voting Rights: June 30, 2025
| Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva
|Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights*
|Description of the change
|Date on which this change was recognized
|Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
| 170,188,190
ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each
|186,313,745
|Double voting rights granted on 509 ordinary shares
|Between June 5 & June 30, 2025
|186,189,423
___________________________
* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.
Attachment
-
2025_07_03 DECLARATION_VOTING_RIGHTS June 30, 2025 EN_GN
