URW SE - Information On Total Number Of Voting Rights And Shares In The Share Capital As At June 30, 2025
|Date
|Total number of shares in the capital
|Total number of voting rights
|30/06/2025
|143,248,577
|143,248,577
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €716,223,635
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS
2. URW SE - 2025 06 30 - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital
